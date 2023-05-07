Delek US (DK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Delek US

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

