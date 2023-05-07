Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 307,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Deluxe by 222.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deluxe by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 133,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Articles

