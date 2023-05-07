Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.