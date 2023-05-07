Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

