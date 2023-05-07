Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $257,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam raised its position in JOYY by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JOYY by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

