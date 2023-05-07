Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

