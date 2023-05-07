Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 28.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

