Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.8 %

CPB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

