Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

MLM opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $401.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.