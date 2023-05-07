Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

