Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,226 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

