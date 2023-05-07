Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.