Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $14.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.
NYSE:MD opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
