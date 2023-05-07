Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,325,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,401. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

