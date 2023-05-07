Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

DBD opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.27.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

