DocGo (DCGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCGO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

