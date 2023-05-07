Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.76 billion and approximately $208.38 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00290292 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012081 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,247,956,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.