Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.00 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

