Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $124.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

