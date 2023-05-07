Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.