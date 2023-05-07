Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 30,721 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 4.5 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.