Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 270 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

