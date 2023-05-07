Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 574.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 127,420 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

