Dragonchain Price Down 6.1% This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $195,931.23 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
