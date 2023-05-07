DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $113.36 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

