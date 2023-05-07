Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

