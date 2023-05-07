Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.
NYSE:DNB opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.
In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
