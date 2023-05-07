DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of DD opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

