EAC (EAC) Trading 54.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $72.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00290806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01055007 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.