Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.