Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Enovis stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 732,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enovis by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

