Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.13.

NYSE ENOV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.43. 732,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

