EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.46 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

