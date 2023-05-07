Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

