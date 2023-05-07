ERC20 Reaches One Day Volume of $442.89 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $442.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018306 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,981.81 or 1.00009366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01042642 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $258.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

