Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ETD opened at $27.16 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

