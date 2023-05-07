Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $231.29 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,921.87 or 0.06620868 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion and approximately $6.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057429 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037751 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018393 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019604 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006131 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002554 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,344,575 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
