Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $231.29 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,921.87 or 0.06620868 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion and approximately $6.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,344,575 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

