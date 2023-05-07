Evercore ISI Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.