Everscale (EVER) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Everscale has a market cap of $92.44 million and approximately $853,696.46 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

