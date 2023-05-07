Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 million-$15.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.80 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 100,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

