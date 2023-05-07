FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $164,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FDS traded up $10.84 on Friday, reaching $405.85. 240,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.