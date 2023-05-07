FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.47–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.65 million.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 698,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $39.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.
