Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.44-$6.65 EPS.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RACE stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.81. The stock had a trading volume of 465,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,846. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $297.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ferrari by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

