Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $277.78

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.78 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.62). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 265,731 shares changing hands.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £935.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2,060.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.37.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.
Insider Activity
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
