Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,102,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $253,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,970,000 after acquiring an additional 192,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 1,827,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,048. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

