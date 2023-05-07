Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.42% of Bank of Montreal worth $271,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after buying an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,304,000 after buying an additional 456,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. 904,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

