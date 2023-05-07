Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,073 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $390,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 1,682,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,952. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

