Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,811 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.25% of Otis Worldwide worth $730,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,157. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $445,604 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

