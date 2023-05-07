Fiera Capital Corp Has $502.77 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,188,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,229 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.46% of Carrier Global worth $502,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

CARR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. 6,582,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

