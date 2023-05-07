Fiera Capital Corp Has $626 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,307,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359,735 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 5.52% of Graco worth $625,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 864,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,627. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

